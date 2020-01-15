Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nabs OT winner, sets up pair

Toews scoring the game-winning goal and assisted on two others in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Toews played a central role in Chicago's comeback from a 2-0 deficit, setting up a pair of Dominik Kubalik goals before playing overtime hero in the opening minute of extra time. The captain has racked up two goals and five assists in his last three games and has found the scoresheet in five of six outings since the start of the New Year. Toews had a dreadfully slow start to his season with just two points in October, but that's a distant memory now; he has 36 points in 35 games since.