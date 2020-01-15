Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nabs OT winner, sets up pair
Toews scoring the game-winning goal and assisted on two others in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.
Toews played a central role in Chicago's comeback from a 2-0 deficit, setting up a pair of Dominik Kubalik goals before playing overtime hero in the opening minute of extra time. The captain has racked up two goals and five assists in his last three games and has found the scoresheet in five of six outings since the start of the New Year. Toews had a dreadfully slow start to his season with just two points in October, but that's a distant memory now; he has 36 points in 35 games since.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Another two-point night•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Gathers assist Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Contributes goal and assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Supplies insurance marker•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Paces offense with three points•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Trio of assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.