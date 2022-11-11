Toews produced a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Toews saw a seven-game point streak end in the Blackhawks' last game, but he bounced back quickly. He set up a Taylor Raddysh tally in the first period of Thursday's contest. In addition to the assist, Toews was dominant at the faceoff dot, winning 18 of 21 draws. The 34-year-old center is still looking for his first multi-point effort, but he has seven goals, three helpers, 29 shots, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests.