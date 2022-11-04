Toews took advantage of a fielding error to score at 1:31 of overtime as the Kings suffered a 2-1 loss Thursday.

Toews has built his future Hall of Fame career on scoring clutch goals. The 34-year-old center added another line to his resume, recording his 69th career game-winning goal. The play developed when Kevin Fiala mishandled a bouncing puck after attempting to reach down and field it. Jake McCabe retrieved the loose puck and centered a pass to an open Toews, who has scored a goal in four of his past five games.