Toews scored a goal during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild on Sunday.

Toews, who has collected a point in seven of the Blackhawks' nine contests, is competing as he did a decade ago. The 34-year-old future Hall of Famer scored his third goal in four games Sunday. When Philipp Kurashev pounced on his second-period shot off the end boards and pushed the puck toward the crease, Toews collected it and beat goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, tying the game at 2-all. After scoring just 12 goals in 71 outings last season, Toews has five already this season.