Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nets hat trick in victory

Toews scored three goals -- including the overtime winner -- in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Toews has been on fire to kick off the 2018-19 campaign, scoring four goals and an assist in Chicago's first two games, leading the victory in both. The longtime Blackhawks captain scored just 52 points last year -- his lowest since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened campaign -- so the hot start is a great sign.