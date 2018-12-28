Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nets pair of assists in win

Toews recorded two helpers in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

The Blackhawks' captain has seven points in his last seven contests, and overall, Toews has 34 points in 40 games this season. The 30-year-old has been a bright spot in an otherwise nightmare season for the Windy City Blackhawks. Continue deploying him as you normally would, even if his team stands to lose most evenings.

More News
Our Latest Stories