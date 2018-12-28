Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nets pair of assists in win
Toews recorded two helpers in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
The Blackhawks' captain has seven points in his last seven contests, and overall, Toews has 34 points in 40 games this season. The 30-year-old has been a bright spot in an otherwise nightmare season for the Windy City Blackhawks. Continue deploying him as you normally would, even if his team stands to lose most evenings.
