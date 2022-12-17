Toews scored a power-play goal in Chicago's 4-1 loss to the Wild on Friday.
Toews' marker came at 8:27 of the third period, and reduced Minnesota's lead to 3-1. It was his 10th goal and 17th point in 28 contests this season. The 34-year-old is on a three-game point streak.
