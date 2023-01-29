Toews scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Toews saw just 15:23 of ice time in the loss, down from his season average of 17:59 entering the contest. He missed Thursday's game versus the Flames due to an illness, so it's possible he wasn't at 100 percent for this game. Nonetheless, he ended a three-game point drought and finished January with three goals and five helpers in 12 appearances. The veteran center has 14 tallies, 28 points (11 on the power play), 79 shots on net, 37 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 46 outings.