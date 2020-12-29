In a statement released by the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Toews said "This offseason, I've been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition. Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team."

Although details are sparse, Toews' statement would seem to suggest that he and his doctors are still working to determine the specific nature of his condition, indicating he won't be back on the ice anytime soon. At this point it's impossible to say when Toews may be ready to return, so fantasy managers considering him on draft day should take the fact that he may miss, at a minimum, a large portion of the shortened 2020-21 campaign into consideration.