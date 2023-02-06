Toews (illness) is not expected to play Tuesday against Anaheim, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Toews did not practice Sunday and Monday due to a non-COVID illness. He has produced 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games this season. Chicago is slated to get Tyler Johnson (ankle) back in the fold Tuesday versus the Ducks.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dealing with illness•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nets power-play marker in return•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Practicing Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two points against Flyers•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Heating up•