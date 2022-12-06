Toews (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Devils, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Toews was initially a game-time decision, but he was ruled out prior to warmups. Lukas Reichel was recalled from AHL Rockford to take Toews' place in the lineup, though the exact forward combinations likely won't be known until the game starts.
