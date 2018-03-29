Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Not yet skating

Toews (upper body) may join his teammates on the ice ahead of Friday's matchup with Colorado, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The fact that Toews has yet to resume skating means fantasy owners can expect him to miss Thursday's matchup with the Jets. At this point, with only pride on the line, the Hawks aren't going to rush the veteran back into action and could opt to just shut him down for the final four games of the year. In the meantime, Victor Ejdsell will continue to fill in for Toews in a top-six role.