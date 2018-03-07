Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Notches overtime winner
Toews scored the overtime winner and had an assist Tuesday against Colorado.
Toews tallied just nine seconds into the overtime period, scoring a one-timer off a pass from Patrick Kane. The Chicago captain also tallied the game-winning goal against the Kings on Saturday, giving him 18 goals and 45 points in 67 games on the season. He's gone through some slumps this year, but Toews is playing inspired hockey at the moment and can be rolled out with confidence.
