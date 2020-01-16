Play

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: On modest four-game point streak

Toews notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Toews provided the secondary helper on Alex DeBrincat's second-period goal. While the center's multi-point streak ended at three games, he's still amassed two goals and six helpers in his last four outings. The 31-year-old has 39 points and 109 shots through 48 contests overall.

