Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: On modest four-game point streak
Toews notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Toews provided the secondary helper on Alex DeBrincat's second-period goal. While the center's multi-point streak ended at three games, he's still amassed two goals and six helpers in his last four outings. The 31-year-old has 39 points and 109 shots through 48 contests overall.
