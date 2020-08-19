Toews potted a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vegas.
Toews opened the scoring with his first goal and second point of the series. The Blackhawks' captain had been effectively limited by Vegas -- he went minus-4 with just seven shots on goal in the five-game series. Toews finished the playoffs with five tallies, four assists and 19 shots in nine contests.
