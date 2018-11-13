Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Opens scoring in Monday's loss
Toews scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Toews tipped in a Henri Jokiharju shot for his ninth goal and 14th point of the season. The Blackhawks' captain is shooting at a rate of 15.7 percent, so his pace for a career-high 41 goals is certainly achievable.
