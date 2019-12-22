Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Paces offense with three points
Toews scored a goal and dished two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
Toews was the Blackhawks' engine in the contest. His goal in the first minute of the second period tied the game at one, and he later assisted linemates Patrick Kane and Dominik Kubalik in a four-goal third period. Toews also went 15-for-21 at the faceoff dot. Saturday was his fourth multi-point effort in 11 December games. The captain has eight goals and 27 points in 37 outings this season.
