Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Picks up power-play goal in win

Toews scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

A game after putting up five points, Toews scored his 22nd goal of 2018-19. The Blackhawks' captain has been on fire, dating back to late December. Since Dec. 23, Toews has failed to record a point in just two games, picking up 17 points over the 13-game stretch. Some might say the All-Star break is coming at a bad time for him.