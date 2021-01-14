The Blackhawks have placed Toews (undisclosed) on long-term injured reserve, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Toews still has no timetable for a return, but he'll have to miss the Blackhawks' next 10 games at a minimum now that he's been placed on long-term injured reserve. The Blackhawks haven't released any additional details regarding Toews' undisclosed issue since late December, and at this point it isn't clear if he'll be available at any point during the 2020-21 campaign.