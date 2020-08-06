Toews scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Toews was the master of the deflection Wednesday, as his first goal, a power-play tally, bounced off his skate in the dying seconds of the first period. He then deflected the game-winner off his shin with 1:16 left in the third. The Blackhawks' captain has been a big part of their success in the series, with four goals and an assist through three games.