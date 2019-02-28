Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Point streak at seven games
Toews fueled a comeback with a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Toews assisted on goals by winger Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane to flip the result in the third period. Toews' point streak is at seven games, with four goals and six assists in that span. Toews is in the midst of a career year, with 66 points in 65 games. The 30-year-old center is showing he's not done being an elite player in all aspects of the game.
