Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Point streak at six games

Toews posted an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Toews kept his point streak alive by setting up Dominik Kubalik for the empty-net tally. He's racked up four goals and nine helpers during the six-game hot stretch. More notable was the handful of hits Sunday -- Toews has only 47 hits in 50 games to go with 44 points and 114 shots, so don't expect the center to play with that kind of edge often.

