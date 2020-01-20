Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Point streak at six games
Toews posted an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Toews kept his point streak alive by setting up Dominik Kubalik for the empty-net tally. He's racked up four goals and nine helpers during the six-game hot stretch. More notable was the handful of hits Sunday -- Toews has only 47 hits in 50 games to go with 44 points and 114 shots, so don't expect the center to play with that kind of edge often.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Five-game, 12-point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: On modest four-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nabs OT winner, sets up pair•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Another two-point night•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Gathers assist Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Contributes goal and assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.