Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Posts three-point night Saturday

Toews recorded a goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-1 blowout win over the Capitals.

Toews has come alive since the end of January with two goals and nine points in his last 11 games. While the Blackhawks are on the outside of the playoff picture at the moment, they remain a potently constructed team. Expect the 29-year-old captain and his teammates to finish strong down the stretch.