Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pots first goal in OT

Toews scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 31-year-old was in the right place at the right time, as Patrick Kane's shot was stopped by Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins but the puck then bounced off Toews into the back of the net. It was the Chicago captain's first goal of the season, and he has only two points through five games.