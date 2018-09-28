Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pots team's lone goal in preseason loss
Toews scored his third goal of the preseason in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.
Toews has enjoyed a strong exhibition slate ahead of his 12th NHL campaign. Chicago's captain has mustered at least 20 goals in each of his first 11 seasons, and there's little reason to expect Toews to drop below that mark this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Three points in barnburner•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hoping to return to form offensively•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Back to full health•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Eyeing return versus Blues•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Won't play against St. Louis•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...