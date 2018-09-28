Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pots team's lone goal in preseason loss

Toews scored his third goal of the preseason in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Toews has enjoyed a strong exhibition slate ahead of his 12th NHL campaign. Chicago's captain has mustered at least 20 goals in each of his first 11 seasons, and there's little reason to expect Toews to drop below that mark this season.

