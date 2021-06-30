Toews -- who acknowledged he was sidelined with CERS -- has begun preparing for the 2021-22 season and fully intends on returning to action, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy players in dynasty formats who hung on to Toews throughout the previous season will be encouraged by this latest news. If given the all-clear, the 33-year-old center should retake his spot on the first line and No. 1 power play and figures to get back over the 20-goal threshold this year, a mark he has missed just once in his 13-year NHL career.