Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Projected to play Thursday
Toews (lower body) participated in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Pittsburgh, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Toews sustained a minor lower-body injury during the Blackhawks' final exhibition contest, but he was never expected to miss Thursday's game. The 29-year-old pivot will center the Blackhawks' first line and top power-play unit against the Penguins.
