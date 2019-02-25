Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pushes point streak to six games.
Toews scored a power-play in a 4-3 loss to the Stars on Sunday.
The goal extends Toews' point streak to six contests. In that span, he has four goals and four assists with 21 shots on goal and four power-play points. Toews is above a point-per-game pace with 64 points in 63 contests, and he has been playing some of his best hockey of the season since he was paired with winger Patrick Kane.
