Toews recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Toews initiated a passing play that led to Taylor Raddysh's game-winning goal in the third period. The helper was Toews' second in the last three contests since he snapped a five-game drought. The veteran center is up to 22 points, 70 shots on net, 37 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 39 outings, mainly in a second-line role.