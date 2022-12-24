Toews recorded a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win against Columbus on Friday.
Toews' marker came on the power play at 12:16 of the third period. He has 11 goals and 20 points in 31 contests this season. The 34-year-old has been doing well lately, providing three goals and six points in his last six games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nets power-play goal vs. Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hands out helper Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Expected to play Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Under the weather•