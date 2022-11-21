Toews logged an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Toews found Patrick Kane for a 4-on-4 goal late in the second period that got the Blackhawks within one. While he's still searching for his first multi-point effort this season. Toews has been fairly steady in a second-line role. The veteran center is up to 12 points (eight goals, four helpers) while adding 36 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 18 contests.