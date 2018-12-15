Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Records three points again
Toews scored two goals and three points for the second straight game with a plus-2 rating, two PIM and four shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Friday.
The Blackhawks captain actually scored the first two goals of the game, but the Jets countered with the next three scores. Toews assisted the game-tying goal, but the Blackhawks lost in overtime. It's been a rough season for Chicago, but Toews is having a fine individual year with 16 goals and 30 points in 34 games.
