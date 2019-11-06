Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Registers assist

Toews produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Toews fed Brandon Saad for the Blackhawks' first goal of the game late in the third period. The California road trip has treated the veteran center nicely -- Toews has a goal and three helpers in his last three games. Overall, he's at six points and 28 shots in 14 games.

