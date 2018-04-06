Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Remains sidelined
Toews (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blues, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Toews participated in line rushes during Friday's morning skate, but the Blackhawks have nothing to play for with two games remaining on their schedule, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them play it safe and shut the 29-year-old pivot down for the season. If that ends up being the case, Toews will finish the campaign having totaled a respectable, albeit slightly disappointing, 20 goals and 52 points in 74 contests.
