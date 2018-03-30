Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Resumes skating

Toews (upper body) skated with injured teammate John Hayden (upper body) in Chicago on Friday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Toews' skating session apparently went well, so he could return to action as soon as Wednesday against the Blues. However, with Chicago no longer vying for a playoff birth, there's no reason for the Blackhawks to rush Toews back until he's fully healthy.

