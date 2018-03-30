Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Resumes skating
Toews (upper body) skated with injured teammate John Hayden (upper body) in Chicago on Friday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Toews' skating session apparently went well, so he could return to action as soon as Wednesday against the Blues. However, with Chicago no longer vying for a playoff birth, there's no reason for the Blackhawks to rush Toews back until he's fully healthy.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Not yet skating•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Will miss multiple games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hits 20 goals for 11th straight season•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Notches overtime winner•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scoring outburst paces team to win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...