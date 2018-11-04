Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores against Calgary
Toews scored a goal while taking three shots during Saturday's 5-3 loss to Calgary.
Toews was able to light the lamp, but it wasn't enough to overtake Calgary on Saturday. It was the eighth goal of the year for the captain as Toews is just under a point-per-game this season, with 13 points in 15 games played.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two helpers in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Nets hat trick in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pots team's lone goal in preseason loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Three points in barnburner•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hoping to return to form offensively•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Back to full health•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...