Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores against Calgary

Toews scored a goal while taking three shots during Saturday's 5-3 loss to Calgary.

Toews was able to light the lamp, but it wasn't enough to overtake Calgary on Saturday. It was the eighth goal of the year for the captain as Toews is just under a point-per-game this season, with 13 points in 15 games played.

