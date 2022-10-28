Toews scored a goal during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

Toews, who notched a career-low 12 goals last season, is showing signs of playing like he did when he was a two-time 30-goal scorer. He is converting on his chances again. Fighting for position in front of the net Thursday, the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer absorbed a check from Cody Ceci and executed a skate-to-stick pass in the crease to create his third goal this season. Toews' power-play tally was his fourth point in five games.