Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores in losing effort
Toews scored his 12th goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.
As Chicago's nightmare season continues, Toews has remained a consistent point producer throughout and now has 12 goals and 22 points in 28 games. Logging 23:20 of ice time against Calgary, the 30-year-old Toews trailed only Patrick Kane (23:54), Duncan Keith (24:02), and team leader, Henri Jokiharju (24:17) in ice time. Despite his team's struggles, Toews can be deployed with a decent amount of confidence most evenings.
