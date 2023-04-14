Toews found the back of the net in Chicago's 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Toews' marker came on the power play and reduced Philadelphia's lead to 4-3 midway through the second period. Ultimately, the Blackhawks still lost the game and they were long since eliminated from the playoff race, making Chicago's season finale moot from that perspective. Even with the goal, Toews' 15 tallies and 31 points in 53 contests in 2022-23 represents a far cry from the sort of numbers the 34-year-old produced in his prime. Even still, it was a goal to remember, because it was likely his last with the Blackhawks. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson has already announced that the team doesn't plan to re-sign Toews this summer. The veteran forward has 372 goals and 883 points in 1,067 career appearances with the Blackhawks, and he played a key role in their Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.