Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores overtime winner
Toews' 24th goal of 2018-19 was the difference in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win versus Vancouver.
In addition to the goal, Toews recorded three other shots on net (four in total), one hit, and also had one block. Chicago's captain ended Thursday's game at the 3:21 mark of overtime and now has 54 points in 55 games this season. With 12 points over his last six contests, Toews has been especially hot of late.
