Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores third in five games

Toews scored a goal on two shots and won 10 of 15 faceoffs (66.7 percent) in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.

The Chicago captain got the Blackhawks on the board six minutes into the second period with his seventh goal of the year. After a rough opening month, Toews has been significantly more productive in recent weeks, posting six goals and 11 assists over his last 20 games. He's still a useful fantasy asset, particularly for those playing in faceoff leagues.