Toews was credited with a milestone helper during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the host Stars.

Toews on Wednesday became the eighth player in franchise history to record 500 assists. The 34-year-old center drew the primary helper on Connor Murphy's tally, which increased the Blackhawks' lead to 3-1 at 16:53 of the second period. Toews, who registered just one shot and two blocks Wednesday, has compiled 48 career points in 53 games against the Stars.