Toews (illness) will play Saturday versus New Jersey, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson told Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Toews hasn't played since Jan. 28 because of "long-COVID-19" symptoms. He has 14 goals and 28 points in 46 contests this season. There's a chance that Richardson will ease him back into the lineup Saturday after being unavailable for roughly two months, so he might get less than his 2022-23 average of 17:55 of ice time.