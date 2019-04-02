Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Sets new personal best in points

Toews scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss.

The first-period goal gave Toews a new career high in points, which settled at 78 by the end of the contest, achieving the mark in 79 games. This tops the 76 points he had in 80 appearances in 2010-11. With four shots Monday, Toews also matched his personal best in shots with 233. The 31-year-old star center is showing that he's not done yet, with his 20:58 average ice time per game being the highest of his career as well.