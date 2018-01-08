Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Seven points on current streak

Toews picked up an assist Sunday against the Oilers and extended his point streak to four games.

Toews has seven points, including three goals, in those four games. The streak came on the heels of a six-game point drought. Toews remains one of the NHL's best two-way pivots, but he does so at the expense of big offensive numbers. Still, he's a consistent mid-50s player and there's definitely value in that in most formats.