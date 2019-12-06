Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Slays Bruins in extra frame
Toews scored the game-winning goal in overtime Thursday to secure a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
The goal was pure Toews -- he raced down the ice alone and fooled Tuukka Rask into opening the five-hole on a beauty backhand. The goal snapped a seven-game drought. The 31-year-old Toews is coming off a career-best 81 points, but so far, the pivot just has five goals and 15 points in 28 games. That's just a shade over half of last season's pace. Gulp. The Hawks are bad and Toews is getting older. But we find it hard to believe he'll deliver his worst total ever just one year after his best.
