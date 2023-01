Toews logged an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Toews ended a five-game point drought by setting up Tyler Johnson's empty-net goal. Prior to Friday, Toews' last contribution on the scoresheet was a three-point effort Dec. 23 versus the Blue Jackets. The center is up to 11 tallies, 10 helpers, 66 shots on net, 37 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 37 appearances this season.