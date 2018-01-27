Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Snaps six-game scoreless streak
Toews tallied an assist and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Toews is now skating with Alex DeBrincat and Anthony Duclair on the Blackahwks' top line, and the trio was firing on all cylinders against Detroit, combining for eight points and four of Chicago's five goals. If Thursday's performance was a sign of things to come, Toews' offensive output could improve significantly down the stretch.
