Toews (undisclosed) is on the ice for practice Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Toews exited Monday's on-ice session early and hadn't practiced since, but Blackhawks fans and those who drafted him in playoff pools can both breath a sigh of relief, as Captain Serious appears to be no worse for wear. He'll center Chicago's first line and top power-play unit against the Oilers during the qualifying round.