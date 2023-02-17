Toews (illness) has skated a couple of times this week, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Toews has been out of action since Jan. 28 with a non-COVID illness, but it has taken its toll on the center, who has missed the last five games. He will not play Friday in Ottawa and more will be known when the Blackhawks return home Sunday to face the Maple Leafs. Toews has 14 goals and 28 points in 46 games and could be headed elsewhere by the trade deadline, as he is in the final season of his contract.